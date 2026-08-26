Leo Sauer Injury: Ruled out for Bayern opener

Sauer will remain unavailable for Friday's Bundesliga opener against Bayern Munich as he continues to work toward full fitness, according to coach Sebastian Hoeness. "Leo is doing well, but he's still a little behind. It won't be enough for Munich."

Sauer has made progress after gradually returning to team training, but Friday's trip to Bayern comes too soon for the summer signing. The attacker also missed the DFB-Pokal win over Hansa Rostock and has yet to make his competitive debut for Stuttgart. His continued progress suggests a return could be approaching, though manager Sebastian Hoeness has yet to provide a specific timeline for when Sauer will be ready for selection.