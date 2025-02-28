Leo Scienza Injury: Picks up illness

Scienza was out of the squad for Sunday's game against Leipzig due to a groin injury and has since picked up an illness, making him a doubt for Saturday's match against Gladbach, coach Frank Schmidt said in a press conference. "We had a few sick players with Frans, Leo, and Piere, but I'm confident that we'll have one or two of them back."

Scienza missed Sunday's game with an adductor injury and also dealt with an illness earlier in the week, putting his status in doubt for Saturday. He started only one of the last four games before his absence, which could leave him in a bench role once fully fit.