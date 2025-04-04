Fantasy Soccer
Leo Scienza headshot

Leo Scienza Injury: Picks up illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Scienza is questionable for Saturday's match against Leverkusen due to an illness, according to his club.

Scienza is facing a possible absence Sunday, as the attacker is suffering from an illness. That said, he will likely be subjected to a late fitness test, with that deciding his availability. He could be forced into the starting XI fit due to the absence of Budu Zivzivadze if fit, so the attacker will hope to regain fitness over this next day.

Leo Scienza
FC Heidenheim
More Stats & News
