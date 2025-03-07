Leo Suarez Injury: Appears with U23 squad

Suarez (knee) played in Friday's Under-23 match against Puebla.

Suarez has been sidelined for over seven months due to a torn ACL and is getting closer to his return to normal activity. It's not yet clear how much longer he'll be gaining pace in the youth category before being included on the first team. Still, his eventual addition will boost a Pumas midfield which can greatly benefit from the creative accuracy and finishing skills of Suarez. He'll likely be in contention with all of Piero Quispe, Jorge Ruvalcaba and Rodrigo Lopez.