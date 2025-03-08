Leo Suarez News: Comes off bench in win
Suarez (knee) had one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and one corner in Friday's 3-1 win against Puebla.
Suarez played 36 minutes in his first Liga MX match after dealing with a serious knee injury since July. He was unlikely to feature given that he had just returned for 45 minutes with the Under-23 team, but perhaps the pressure of his team being down on the score accelerated his entry. Despite failing to get directly involved in a goal, he was influential in playmaking duties by tallying three accurate crosses, which is in line with what can be expected of him when he has a greater participation. He could now see his playing time gradually increased at the expense of either Piero Quispe or Jorge Ruvalcaba.
