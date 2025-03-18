Leo Vaisanen Injury: Will represent Finland

Vaisanen has been called up by Finland for the matches against Malta and Lithuania for the WC qualifications on March 21 and March 24, respectively.

Vaisanen has yet to make his season debut for Austin after not playing in the first four league games. He will have to wait a bit more for his first MLS appearance as he is set to miss Sunday's match against San Diego due to a call-up. He should return in time to face St. Louis City on March 29. His absence will not impact the starting XI.