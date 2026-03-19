Leon Avdullahu Injury: Suffers adductor injury

Avdullahu (adductor) will miss several weeks due to an injury, according to coach Christian Ilzer. "Unfortunately, Leon was injured this week. He has a muscle strain in his adductors and will be out for several weeks. Not being a doctor, I won't give any more details. I can't say yet how long he'll be out, but I think he'll be back for the rest of the season."

Avdullahu picked up an adductor injury this week and is expected to spend several weeks on the sidelines while he recovers. The midfielder will aim to use the international break to speed up his return, but his absence is a real setback for Hoffenheim given his locked-in role as a starter in the middle of the park. Alexander Prass is now in line to take on a bigger workload in midfield until he's back.