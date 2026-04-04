Leon Avdullahu News: Back on bench

Avdullahu (groin) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Mainz.

Avdullahu recovered faster than expected from the adductor injury that had kept him out for a few weeks, earning a spot in the squad after returning to full team training for the first time earlier in the week. Manager Christian Ilzer had expressed confidence in his progress, but the club opted to exercise caution given that the midfielder is slightly ahead of his initial recovery schedule. He has yet to miss a start this season when fit, and will look to force his way back into the starting XI as soon as possible.