Leon Avdullahu News: Signs long-term contract extension

Avdullahu signed a long-term contract extension with Hoffenheim, becoming the third key performer this season to commit to the club's long-term project, the club announced.

Avdullahu joined from Basel in the summer of 2025 after winning the Swiss double and has been one of Hoffenheim's standout performers in his debut season, making 31 appearances and establishing himself as a key strategic presence in the midfield. Sporting director Andreas Schicker praised his ability to read the game and his tactical intelligence, describing him as a player of enormous importance to Hoffenheim's style of play. The Kosovo international had previously made 71 appearances for Basel across two seasons in the Swiss Super League and Cup, contributing three goals, before making the move to the Kraichgau. Avdullahu expressed his pride at continuing his development at the club, noting that everything discussed upon his arrival has since been confirmed by his experience there.