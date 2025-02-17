Leon Bailey Injury: Could be available Wednesday
Bailey (undisclosed) was sidelined for Saturday's game against Ipswich Town due to a minor injury, according to coach Unai Emery in a press conference. "He had a small pain and I think it is not a very important injury. Hopefully, he will be ready for the next matches."
Bailey missed Saturday's match due to a minor injury but could be available to face Liverpool on Wednesday. If he is unable to start, Marco Asensio is likely to start on the right wing.
