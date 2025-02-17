Fantasy Soccer
Leon Bailey Injury: Could be available Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 17, 2025 at 3:18am

Bailey (undisclosed) was sidelined for Saturday's game against Ipswich Town due to a minor injury, according to coach Unai Emery in a press conference. "He had a small pain and I think it is not a very important injury. Hopefully, he will be ready for the next matches."

Bailey missed Saturday's match due to a minor injury but could be available to face Liverpool on Wednesday. If he is unable to start, Marco Asensio is likely to start on the right wing.

Leon Bailey
Aston Villa
