Leon Bailey Injury: Could be available Wednesday

Bailey (undisclosed) was sidelined for Saturday's game against Ipswich Town due to a minor injury, according to coach Unai Emery in a press conference. "He had a small pain and I think it is not a very important injury. Hopefully, he will be ready for the next matches."

