Leon Bailey Injury: Doubtful for Wednesday

Bailey (undisclosed) was sidelined for Saturday's game against Ipswich Town due to a minor injury and is doubtful for Wednesday's match against Liverpool, according to manager Unai Emery. "Bailey is close to being with us again. I don't know tomorrow, he's a doubt."

