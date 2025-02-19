Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Leon Bailey headshot

Leon Bailey Injury: Out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2025

Bailey (undisclosed) is out for Wednesday's match against Liverpool.

Bailey has not made the call after seeing the doubtful tag ahead of the contest, with the undisclosed injuries keeping the attacker from participating. He was claimed to be close to a return, so he will hope to see the field in their next contest when facing Chelsea on Saturday, likely being a late call for that contest.

Leon Bailey
Aston Villa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now