Leon Bailey Injury: Out Wednesday
Bailey (undisclosed) is out for Wednesday's match against Liverpool.
Bailey has not made the call after seeing the doubtful tag ahead of the contest, with the undisclosed injuries keeping the attacker from participating. He was claimed to be close to a return, so he will hope to see the field in their next contest when facing Chelsea on Saturday, likely being a late call for that contest.
