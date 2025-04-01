Leon Bailey Injury: Takes hard kick, doubtful Wednesday

Bailey is questionable for Wednesday's match against Brighton due to a kick to the leg, according to manager Unai Emery. "Leon, still, with a hard hick, and I think he is not going to train this afternoon, and for tomorrow, difficult to play the match."

Bailey looks likely to miss out Wednesday, as he is doubtful after dealing with a kick to the leg the past few days. He didn't train Monday, meaning he is more than likely going to be left out, probably only seeing a bench spot even if he is fit. He already missed out on their FA Cup match Sunday, so this could make it two straight games missed.