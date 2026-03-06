Leon Bailey News: First goal contribution of campaign
Bailey assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Wednesday's 4-1 defeat to Chelsea.
Bailey's driven ball into the box Wednesday created havoc for the Chelsea defense and assisted Aston Villa's opening goal in their 4-1 home defeat. In addition to his assist, the forward contributed one tackle (one won), one interception and one clearance to the defensive effort across his 63 minutes of play. Since returning from his abbreviated loan spell at Roma, Bailey has created nine chances across eight appearances (three starts)
