Leon Bailey News: Reserve assist

Bailey assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-0 win versus Club Brugge.

Bailey was not part of Aston Villa's starting lineup against Club Brugge, with the English team finally reverting to Boubacar Kamara in its XI. The demotion did not stop Bailey from making an impact, as he logged an assist to Marco Asensio's first of two goals. In both of Villa's games against Club Brugge, Bailey directly contributed to at least one goal, a stark contrast to his uninspiring form earlier in the Champions League this season.