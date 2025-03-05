Leon Bailey News: Scores opener Tuesday
Bailey scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 3-1 win versus Club Brugge.
Bailey opened up the scoring Tuesday with an unassisted goal in the 3rd minute, his first goal in the Champions League this season. It's been a quiet season for Bailey -- he has just four goal contributions in 29 appearances across the Premier League and Champions League -- but he came up with a big moment versus Club Brugge. He also created one chance and won four duels before he was subbed off in the 64th minute for Boubacar Kamara.
