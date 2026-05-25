Leon Bailey News: Starts to end season
Bailey registered two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Manchester City.
Bailey would get a chance to play Sunday and did well with his 90 minutes of play, notching two shots and two crosses. This only marks his 13th appearance of the season, playing under 500 minutes this campaign. That said, he would add an assist in the rough season, potentially facing a move somewhere else next campaign as he tries to build his career backup.
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