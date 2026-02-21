Leon Bailey News: Strong service
Bailey recorded one shot (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Leeds United.
Though Bailey didn't get an assist for his efforts, he helped give Aston Villa's attack some potency. If he replicates this effort against a Wolves side that has given up 50 goals in EPL play, he's likely to get an assist or goal.
