Leon Bailey headshot

Leon Bailey News: Strong service

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Bailey recorded one shot (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Leeds United.

Though Bailey didn't get an assist for his efforts, he helped give Aston Villa's attack some potency. If he replicates this effort against a Wolves side that has given up 50 goals in EPL play, he's likely to get an assist or goal.

Leon Bailey
Aston Villa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leon Bailey See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leon Bailey See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
12 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
12 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Picks for Friday, May 16
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Picks for Friday, May 16
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
282 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, March 12
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, March 12
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
347 days ago