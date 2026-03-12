Leon Chiwome Injury: Suffers setback with U21 team

Chiwome (knee) featured three times in 2026 with the Wolves U21 and seems to have suffered a setback from his injury during the clash against Ipswich U21 in early February.

Chiwome looks set for an extended spell on the sidelines and is unlikely to crack the Wolves senior squad this season after reportedly suffering a setback related to his ACL injury during the Feb. 7. clash with Ipswich's U21 side. The forward had made three appearances for the U21s before being forced off in the 42nd minute of that matchup and hasn't been seen on the pitch since. Chiwome will now aim to get back on track over the coming months so he can be ready for the 2026/27 campaign, after arriving in June 2024 as one of the club's promising young attacking prospects.