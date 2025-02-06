Fantasy Soccer
Leon Goretzka Injury: Back in the squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Goretzka (hamstring) will be available for Friday's match against Bremen, coach Vincent Kompany confirmed in a press conference. "Leon Goretzka is back."

Goretzka has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury suffered against Freiburg when he was forced off in the 41st minute. He has returned to training and is available for Friday's match against Bremen. If he is not ready to start, Aleksandar Pavlovic could feature in midfield alongside Joshua Kimmich.

