Leon Goretzka headshot

Leon Goretzka Injury: Returns to training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Goretzka (calf) has rejoined group training, accoridng to Dennis Brosda of Bild.de.

Goretzka is seeing a good update this week after he went down with a calf issue last week, as the midfielder is back in training with the rest of his teammates. This is good news for the club, as he is a regular starter when fit. That said, he will look to continue training leading up to Saturday's contest, likely fit to take the field.

Leon Goretzka
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
