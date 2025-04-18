Fantasy Soccer
Leon Goretzka headshot

Leon Goretzka Injury: Suffers calf injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Goretzka is out for Saturday's match against Heidenheim due to a calf injury, according to his club.

Goretzka is heading to the sidelines for the time being, as the midfielder has been diagnosed with a calf injury that is too severe to compete with at the moment. This is unfortunate as it is a loss of a regular starter. That said, this will force a change, with Aleksandar Pavlovic as a possible replacement.

Leon Goretzka
Bayern Munich
