Leon Goretzka Injury: Suffers calf injury

Goretzka is heading to the sidelines for the time being, as the midfielder has been diagnosed with a calf injury that is too severe to compete with at the moment. This is unfortunate as it is a loss of a regular starter. That said, this will force a change, with Aleksandar Pavlovic as a possible replacement.