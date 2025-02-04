Leon Goretzka Injury: Trains Tuesday
Goretzka (hamstring) was included in team training Tuesday, according to his club.
Goretzka looks to be making a quick turnaround after coming off injured two games ago, as he is already back in training after just over a week out. That said, he should be on the verge of a return. He will hope to appear against Werder Bremen on Friday, and that appears to be very much on the table.
