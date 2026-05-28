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Leon Goretzka News: Another World Cup appearance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Goretzka is set for another World Cup with Germany and will likely be a starter in the midfield.

Goretzka is gearing up for his fourth World Cup this summer, as the midfielder joins Germany and is set to play a key role. The more defensively minded midfielder will likely occupy a starting role in that portion of the midfield, set to start alongside Aleksandar Pavlovic. As a veteran presence in a relatively young squad, he will be tasked with keeping a cool head in the midfield, seeing the ball at his feet to start most attacks from the back. After a successful season with Bayern Munich that saw him earn five goals and three assists in 31 league appearances (25 starts), he should see a few chances to notch a goal contribution, although he will mainly be the anchor in their midfield.

Leon Goretzka
Bayern Munich
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