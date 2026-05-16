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Leon Goretzka News: Assists with lone chance created

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Goretzka had an assist with his lone chance created while taking two off target shots during Saturday's 5-1 win over Koln.

Goretzka set up Harry Kane in the 69th minute assisting Bayern's fourth goal. The midfielder ends the season with 25 starts across 31 appearances while combining for eight goal involvements.

Leon Goretzka
Bayern Munich
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