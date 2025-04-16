Leon Goretzka News: Earns assist

Goretzka assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Inter Milan.

Goretzka provided one assist, setting up Harry Kane for the opening goal, but in the end he was unable to break the deadlock on the night. The midfielder has been rotated and played in a variety of roles under boss Vincent Kompany, but performances like Wednesday's show how valuable he can be. It remains to be seen what his role will look like in the Bundesliga run-in.