Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Leon Goretzka headshot

Leon Goretzka News: Earns assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Goretzka assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Inter Milan.

Goretzka provided one assist, setting up Harry Kane for the opening goal, but in the end he was unable to break the deadlock on the night. The midfielder has been rotated and played in a variety of roles under boss Vincent Kompany, but performances like Wednesday's show how valuable he can be. It remains to be seen what his role will look like in the Bundesliga run-in.

Leon Goretzka
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now