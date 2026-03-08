Leon Goretzka headshot

Leon Goretzka News: Earns assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Goretzka assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Friday's 4-1 win against Monchengladbach.

Goretzka would play the full 90 Friday after coming off the bench in two straight games, a good sign as they head into UCL play again. He would also earn an assist, finding Luiz Diaz early in the match. This is only a third goal contribution all season, with his last only two games ago.

Leon Goretzka
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now