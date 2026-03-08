Leon Goretzka News: Earns assist

Goretzka assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Friday's 4-1 win against Monchengladbach.

Goretzka would play the full 90 Friday after coming off the bench in two straight games, a good sign as they head into UCL play again. He would also earn an assist, finding Luiz Diaz early in the match. This is only a third goal contribution all season, with his last only two games ago.