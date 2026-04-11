Leon Goretzka News: Involved in two of five goals

Goretzka scored a goal while taking two shots (one on goal) and had an assist with his lone chance created during Saturday's 5-0 win over St. Pauli.

Goretzka scored in the 53rd minute and set up Michael Olise a minute later to play a role in two of Bayern's five goals. The goal involvements were the first since March 6th for Goretzka as he's combined for five shots and three chances created in his last three league appearances.