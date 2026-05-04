Leon Goretzka headshot

Leon Goretzka News: Scores brace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Goretzka scored two goals to go with six shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus FC Heidenheim.

Goretzka scored a pair of goals during Saturday's draw. The midfielder got the starting in an attacking role and did well, scoring twice and creating a chance. It was a rotated squad with eyes on Champions League action, but Goretzka still had the quality to be a difference-maker, even if the match ended in a draw.

Leon Goretzka
Bayern Munich
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