Leon Goretzka News: Scores brace

Goretzka scored two goals to go with six shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus FC Heidenheim.

Goretzka scored a pair of goals during Saturday's draw. The midfielder got the starting in an attacking role and did well, scoring twice and creating a chance. It was a rotated squad with eyes on Champions League action, but Goretzka still had the quality to be a difference-maker, even if the match ended in a draw.