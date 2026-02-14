Leon Goretzka News: Strong all-around performance

Goretzka scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 win versus Werder Bremen.

Goretzka was handed a rare start due to the team's congested fixture schedule and partnered with Joshua Kimmich in midfield in place of Aleksander Pavlovic. The midfielder delivered his best all-around performance of the season, contributing both offensively and defensively. He scored and added one tackle, two clearances, and one block, while leading his side in interceptions with a season-high five.