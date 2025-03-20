Leon Goretzka News: Two shots Saturday

Goretzka registered two shots, two chances created and two clearances in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Union Berlin.

Goretzka saw his fifth straight start Saturday, seeing the full 90 minutes of play. He had a solid influence on the game but still struggles to see a lot of value outside of when he has goal contributions, although he is involved in most build up with the club. That said, he would notch two shots, a pair of chances creates, two clearances and an interception in the draw.