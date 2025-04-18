Fantasy Soccer
Leonardo Balerdi headshot

Leonardo Balerdi Injury: Could be back next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Balerdi (knee) could be back next week, coach Roberto de Zerbi said in the press conference, per Karim Attab from Martitima Medias. "I want him to play next week."

Balerdi suffered a MCL injury against Reims and has been recovering well and already training on the pitch this week. He could be back next week for the clash against Brest since coach Roberto de Zerbi wants him to play that game. Until then, Geoffrey Kondogbia is seeing increased playing minutes in the backline.

Leonardo Balerdi
Marseille
