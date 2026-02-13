Leonardo Balerdi Injury: Could miss Strasbourg game

Balerdi could miss Saturday's clash against Strasbourg due to a ear problem, according to La Provence.

Balerdi is a doubt for Saturday's showdown against Strasbourg as he continues to deal with an ear issue that's been lingering since last week and likely should have kept him out of the Classique against Paris Saint-Germain. The Marseille's captain struggled badly against the Parisians and his grip on a starting spot was already shaky after being directly at fault on four goals during the clash. Benjamin Pavard is now in line to regain a role in the starting backline for the upcoming fixtures.