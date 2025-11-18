Balerdi has missed the last four games across all competitions due to a calf injury but is nearing a return since he is expected to resume full team training in the coming days. The captain of Marseille will hope to be back available as soon as possible to help the team since Nayef Aguerd (groin) is ruled out for a long time due to injury and Balerdi is expected to get a larger role in central defense. If the Argentinian cannot return for Friday's clash against Nice, Conrad Jonathan Egan-Riley is expected to start in the backline again.