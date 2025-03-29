Leonardo Balerdi Injury: Injured Saturday

Balerdi was forced off in the 34th minute of Saturday's match against Reims due to an apparent injury.

Balerdi picked up an injury Saturday, first trying to continue on before later being taken off due to his pain. He has been a crucial defender this season, so the club will hope he can return soon, although there is a bit of a concern with it appearing to be a knee injury. He was replaced by Neal Maupay while a formation change took place, although Geoffrey Kondogbia would likely move back to the defense as replacement if Balerdi misses more time.