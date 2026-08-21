Leonardo Balerdi Injury: Left out of squad for Strasbourg opener

Balerdi (calf) is not in Marseille's squad for Friday's season opener against Strasbourg.

Balerdi's calf issue evidently did not clear up in time, confirming the uncertainty that had lingered over his fitness in the buildup to the match. Two of Derek Cornelius, Geoffrey Kondogbia and Conrad Jonathan Egan-Riley are expected to form the central defensive pairing in his absence, with Balerdi now set to be reassessed as Marseille look toward their next fixture.