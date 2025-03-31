Leonardo Balerdi Injury: MCL injury confirmed

Balerdi has suffered a sprain of the MCL in his left knee and will miss several weeks, Karim Attab reports for Maritima Medias.

Balerdi was forced off in the first half Saturday against Reims with a knee injury that was diagnosed as a serious sprain of the MCL in his left knee. Marseille's captain will miss several weeks, with Geoffrey Kondogbia likely stepping into a starting role in the back three.