Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Leonardo Balerdi headshot

Leonardo Balerdi Injury: MCL injury confirmed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Balerdi has suffered a sprain of the MCL in his left knee and will miss several weeks, Karim Attab reports for Maritima Medias.

Balerdi was forced off in the first half Saturday against Reims with a knee injury that was diagnosed as a serious sprain of the MCL in his left knee. Marseille's captain will miss several weeks, with Geoffrey Kondogbia likely stepping into a starting role in the back three.

Leonardo Balerdi
Marseille
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now