Balerdi was missing from the match squad for Sunday's game against Nantes due to illness, and his absence was a blow for the Olympians, as it forced coach Roberto de Zerbi to start Conrad Jonathan Egan-Riley and Facundo Medina in the backline, who had not seen much playing time this season. Both are likely to see increased playing time moving forward if the captain remains out, since Nayef Aguerd is still in Morocco for the AFCON. Balerdi's next chance to feature will come against Angers on Jan. 17.