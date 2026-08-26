Leonardo Balerdi Injury: Returns to team training

Balerdi (calf) has returned to team training after missing the match against Strasbourg and is expected to be available for Sunday's clash against Monaco, the club posted.

Balerdi has resumed full training after tests on his calf injury produced reassuring results, putting him on track to return Sunday against Monaco. The center-back was a regular presence in defense last season, averaging 3.9 clearances and 1.9 tackles per game, and should immediately compete for a starting role once cleared. His expected return would provide an important boost to the backline after he was unavailable against Strasbourg.