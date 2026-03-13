Leonardo Balerdi Injury: Ruled out Friday

Balerdi (undisclosed) is not an option for Friday's clash against Auxerre, the club posted.

Balerdi has been limited in training due to some discomfort and will not be available for Friday's clash against Auxerre. The center-back is expected to be evaluated again early next week to determine whether he can return to the squad moving forward. In the meantime, Benjamin Pavard and Facundo Medina are lined up to form the partnership in central defense.