Leonardo Balerdi Injury: Ruled out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Balerdi (undisclosed) is not an option for Friday's clash against Auxerre, the club posted.

Balerdi has been limited in training due to some discomfort and will not be available for Friday's clash against Auxerre. The center-back is expected to be evaluated again early next week to determine whether he can return to the squad moving forward. In the meantime, Benjamin Pavard and Facundo Medina are lined up to form the partnership in central defense.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leonardo Balerdi See More
