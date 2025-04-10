Leonardo Balerdi Injury: Spotted running on treadmill

Balerdi (knee) was spotted running on a treadmill Wednesday, as shown on his Instagram story, according to Massilia Zone.

Balerdi suffered a sprain of the MCL in his left knee against Reims and has been recovering since then. He was spotted with a strap on his left knee running on a treadmill as he pushes to return as soon as possible and has shown strong motivation to reach that goal. Marseille's captain is expected to return by the end of the month or early May, with Geoffrey Kondogbia likely to remain in the back-three during his absence.