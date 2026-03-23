Leonardo Balerdi Injury: Suffers calf injury

Balerdi is out for the time being due to a calf injury, according to his club.

Balerdi returned to play Sunday but appears to have played too early, as the defender is now dealing with a calf injury. Luckily for the club and defender, he will have a few weeks to recover due to the international break, not playing again until April 5. With him being a regular defender and holding a starting role when fit, this is something to monitor in case he misses time, with Benjamin Pavard, Facundo Medina and Conrad Jonathan Egan-Riley all options to take time in the middle of the defense.