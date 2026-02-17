Leonardo Balerdi Injury: Suspended against Brest

Balerdi (ear) is still dealing with his issue and is targeting a return for the Olympico against Lyon on March. 1st at the earliest, as he will miss Friday's clash against Brest due to suspension, according to Le Phoceen.

Balerdi picked up his fifth yellow card in the Coupe de France and is now bracing for a likely suspension from the FFF disciplinary commission ahead of Friday's clash with Brest. On top of that, the Marseille captain is also battling an ear issue, but this development should not dramatically shake up the starting XI. Given his recent run of form, Nayef Aguerd and Benjamin Pavard are in line to lock down the center-back pairing and anchor the back line together.