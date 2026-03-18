Leonardo Balerdi Injury: Trains fully Tuesday

Balerdi (undisclosed) was spotted training fully Tuesday and should be an option for Sunday's clash against Lille, the club posted.

Balerdi looks to have shaken off the muscle issue that ruled him out against Auxerre, as the former Marseille captain was back in full team training Tuesday and is trending toward being available for Sunday's showdown with the Dogues. That's a big boost for the Olympians, as he's expected to regain his regular starting role under new coach Habib Beye and slot right back into the starting XI. That said, if the staff opts to ease him back in, Conrad Jonathan Egan-Riley could be in line for increased minutes along the back line.