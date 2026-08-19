Leonardo Balerdi Injury: Uncertain for season opener

Balerdi is uncertain for Friday's season opener against Strasbourg due to a calf alert, according to coach Bruno Genesio. "Balerdi is uncertain for Strasbourg because of a calf alert."

Balerdi's fitness will need to be monitored closely over the coming days as Marseille finalize their squad plans for the opener. If he is unable to go, Derek Cornelius is expected to pair in central defense with either Geoffrey Kondogbia or Conrad Jonathan Egan-Riley. Balerdi is expected to be given until close to kickoff to prove his fitness before a final call is made.