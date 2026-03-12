Leonardo Balerdi Injury: Unlikely against Auxerre

Balerdi (undisclosed) is dealing with some discomfort and is unlikely to be available for Friday's clash against Auxerre, according to coach Habib Beye, per La Minute OM.

Balerdi has been managing some lingering discomfort throughout the season and is once again a doubt to suit up. The former Marseille captain is unlikely to feature in Friday's clash with Auxerre and will probably be a game-time call at best. If he ends up sidelined, Facundo Medina and Benjamin Pavard are the likely pairing in central defense against AJA.