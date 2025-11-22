Balerdi won six aerial duels and timed his defensive interventions well, contributing one tackle three interceptions and five clearances during the derby for his return to the starting XI following his calf injury. He also attacked corners and generated danger late when Nice pushed forward, helping Marseille seal the game with an assist for Mason Greenwood's second goal in the 53rd minute. His positional discipline allowed the full backs to push higher up the pitch and his distribution was brilliant as he reclaimed the precious role he holds under coach Roberto de Zerbi.