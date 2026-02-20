Leonardo Balerdi News: Clears suspension

Balerdi (ear) is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club.

Balerdi has completed his suspension for yellow-card accumulation in French competitions and is cleared to return for the next matchup. The Argentine center-back is also fully fit again after dealing with an ear issue in recent weeks, putting him back in the mix physically. That said, it is still unclear whether he will retain the captain's armband and immediately reclaim a starting spot in the back line for OM, as newly appointed coach Habib Beye could shake things up following the Olympians' recent run of performances.