Balerdi is fit and available for Marseille but has been dealing with foot pain since his return from international duty with Argentina. The Marseille captain is expected to remain on the bench for Tuesday's Champions League opener against Real Madrid after the strong performances of Nayef Aguerd and Benjamin Pavard in their first game with OM on Friday, as both center-backs scored. That said, the three of them could feature together in a back-three defense, which is likely to happen once Balerdi is fully fit.