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Leonardo Balerdi News: Option against Lille

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Balerdi (undisclosed) is an option for Sunday's clash against Lille, according to coach Habib Beye, per Massilia Zone.

Balerdi trained fully all week and is back in the mix for Sunday's clash against the Dogues. The former Marseille captain has struggled in recent weeks, but remains a main figure within the team and now that he is available again, he's in line to regain a regular spot in the back line.

Leonardo Balerdi
Marseille
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